Controlled by Paradigms | Bob Proctor

Why are so many people stuck? All you have to know is where you are and where you're going. Well, the obvious answer would be these people don't have any target. They're not shooting at anything. They don't have a goal. That would be the obvious answer, but I don't necessarily think that's the right one. See, I think everybody has a goal of sort. Most people don't know where they are. They really don't know where they are. You will find people that have obvious talent. They've got phenomenal, formal educations, and they're miserable. They're very unhappy. Nothing seems to work for them. You see, people are being controlled by paradigms, and they don't even know it. Now, not just one or two, a very high percentage of the population are being controlled by paradigms.

That's an idea that's fixed in our subconscious mind that literally controls our behavior. You were programmed from the moment of conception. When you're born, you come in with your mind wide open. Your subconscious mind is like a cup. Whatever's going on in your environment goes right into that cup, and that's what's controlling every move you make. Now, can we override it? Yes, we can. Your age has nothing to do with this in so far as change is concerned. If you don't like the way you're living, any aspect of how you're living, you have the godlike ability to change it.

Did you know we're the only creature on the planet that's totally disoriented in our environment? All the rest of the little creatures are completely at home in their environment. We're totally disoriented in ours. You see, they're at home because they blend in. We don't. We have been given the ability to create our own environment. Now think of that. We have the mental faculties that go way beyond all the other form of animal life, yet we can literally build our own environment.

We can sit, and we say, "This is how I want to live." To be able to shape your future, you have to be willing and able to change your paradigm. Everything you need to get, it is already here. Nothing is created or destroyed. All you have to do is make a decision. Make a decision.

