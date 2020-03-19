Bob Proctor reads Serenity 🌅 LISTEN DAILY to calm your mind

by | Success

In 1972, I was given a special gift, the book – As A Man Thinketh by James Allen. This little treasure was first published in 1902 and continues to set thousands of men and women on the pathway to personal and financial growth. The seemingly simple techniques presented in this book will empower you to strengthen your character. One specific chapter and exercise I want to share with you here, is the final chapter – Serenity. I challenge you to commit to beginning each day for 30 days by hand writing out this chapter. I know what you’re thinking … “I don’t have time for that” make time! (we all have a little extra time on our hands right now) Set your alarm 15 minutes early if you need to and commit. You’ll be glad you did. After 30 days, send me a note at customerservice@proctorgallagher.com and tell me what you noticed from this exercise.

Be Well,
– Bob Proctor

S E R E N I T Y

Calmness of mind is one of the beautiful jewels of wisdom. It is the result of long and patient effort in self-control. Its presence is an indication of ripened experience, and of a more than ordinary knowledge of the laws and operations of thought.

A man becomes calm in the measure that he understands himself as a thought-evolved being, for such knowledge necessitates the understanding of others as the result of thought, and as he develops a right understanding, and sees more and more clearly the internal relations of things by the action of cause and effect, he ceases to fuss and fume and worry and grieve, and remains poised, steadfast, serene.

The calm man, having learned how to govern himself, knows how to adapt himself to others; and they, in turn, reverence his spiritual strength, and feel that they can learn from him and rely upon him. The more tranquil a man becomes, the greater is his success, his influence, his power for good. Even the ordinary trader will find his business prosperity increase as he develops a greater self-control and equanimity, for people will always prefer to deal with a man whose demeanor is equable.

The strong, calm man is always loved and revered. He is like a shade-giving tree in a thirsty land, or a sheltering rock in a storm. “Who does not love a tranquil heart, a sweet- tempered, balanced life? It does not matter whether it rains or shines, or what changes come to those possessing these blessings, for they are always sweet, serene, and calm. That exquisite poise of character which we call serenity is the last lesson of culture; it is the flowering of life, the fruitage of the soul. It is precious as wisdom, more to be desired than gold—yea, than even fine gold. How insignificant mere money-seeking looks in comparison with a serene life—a life that dwells in the ocean of Truth, beneath the waves, beyond the reach of the tempests, in the Eternal Calm!”

“How many people we know who sour their lives, who ruin all that is sweet and beautiful by explosive tempers, who destroy their poise of character, and make bad blood! It is a question whether the great majority of people do not ruin their lives and mar their happiness by lack of self-control. How few people we meet in life who are well balanced, who have that exquisite poise which is characteristic of the finished character!”

Yes, humanity surges with uncontrolled passion, is tumultuous with ungoverned grief, is blown about by anxiety and doubt. Only the wise man, only he whose thoughts are controlled and purified, makes the winds and the storms of the soul obey him.

Tempest-tossed souls, wherever you may be, under whatsoever conditions ye may live, know this—in the ocean of life the isles of Blessedness are smiling, and the sunny shore of your ideal awaits your coming. Keep your hands firmly upon the helm of thought. In the barque of your soul reclines the commanding Master; He does but sleep; wake Him. Self-control is strength; Right Thought is mastery; Calmness is power. Say unto your heart, “Peace be still!”

#BobProctor #Serenity

**For more visit our website: **

Subscribe for more:

Check out our most popular video series!
1. Search for Meaning Series:
2. The Higher Side of You:
3. Value from the Vault:

Social Media & Website:

Website:

 

21 Comments

  1. Battle For Better
    Battle For Better on March 19, 2020 at 9:33 pm

    🙂💛💫 Peace, wealth, and health to all.

  2. إبتسام.
    إبتسام. on March 19, 2020 at 9:33 pm

    Thank you so much🙏Pease from Algeria💞

  3. Andros Greene
    Andros Greene on March 19, 2020 at 9:33 pm

    Inner peace truly priceless thanks bob

  4. Luis Ibarra
    Luis Ibarra on March 19, 2020 at 9:36 pm

    Ohhh yesss, the calmness of the mind ❤️

  5. Elli Tan
    Elli Tan on March 19, 2020 at 9:43 pm

    So beautiful. Loved it. Thank you so much ♥️♥️♥️

  6. Lien Lael
    Lien Lael on March 19, 2020 at 9:44 pm

    Bob this is inspired by the Holy Spirit. It moves my heart. ❤ Thank you

  7. Tara DeeDee
    Tara DeeDee on March 19, 2020 at 9:54 pm

    Thank you! Much love from Saint Lucia 🇱🇨

  8. Karan
    Karan on March 19, 2020 at 9:57 pm

    Hi gey

  9. Erin J
    Erin J on March 19, 2020 at 10:05 pm

    This is so beautiful! Thank you for posting this ☺

  10. Christine Raymond
    Christine Raymond on March 19, 2020 at 10:11 pm

    That’s Good! Great Inspiration and Upliftment! This is where your work really kicks in – this post (and several from the last couple of days) are brilliant reminders to us all at the most appropriate time – THANK YOU! 👍👌👍💯🎶👏👏👏💪💝😁🌏🙋‍♀️

  11. Ryan Sadilek
    Ryan Sadilek on March 19, 2020 at 10:23 pm

    I think we all need this more than ever right now. Thank you 🙂

  12. R Fetter
    R Fetter on March 19, 2020 at 10:23 pm

    Thank you Bob Proctor. You always inspire us! Calmness is Power!

  13. Amina Daniel
    Amina Daniel on March 19, 2020 at 10:28 pm

    Thank you calmness of mind is everything….some minutes ago I was thinking of calm peaceful mind😊

  14. AUDIO BOOKS
    AUDIO BOOKS on March 19, 2020 at 10:30 pm

    Love this by James Allen-
    I’ve committed this to my memory.

  15. Dina Erxleben
    Dina Erxleben on March 19, 2020 at 10:38 pm

    A calmness always comes over me when I listen to Bob. Every time I am in need of calmness, I turn to his content. So grateful for him and his wisdom that he shares selflessly in order to help others. 💜

  16. MAI EVE Gresham
    MAI EVE Gresham on March 19, 2020 at 11:03 pm

    Infinite gratitude, Mr. Proctor, hugs because I really needed to see this today, lets me have awareness that you are all still with me, I love you all.

  17. Michael Johnson
    Michael Johnson on March 19, 2020 at 11:12 pm

    I was literally meditating in the silence just then then I saw this video. I did it for about half a hour so this would have been uploaded not long before then ahaha God Bless you Bob Proctor and your whole team <3 <3

  18. Zara Evander
    Zara Evander on March 20, 2020 at 12:06 am

    The comment section is … MUAH! I appreciate you all.

  19. Beverly D
    Beverly D on March 20, 2020 at 12:32 am

    Thank you, Bob! In such a time as this, you are a breath of fresh air!

  20. Emmanuel Damier
    Emmanuel Damier on March 20, 2020 at 12:57 am

    wow!!! bob proctor is the best that’s exactly what we need it to hear in time like this

  21. Shrey Sharma
    Shrey Sharma on March 20, 2020 at 4:38 am

    I LOVED it. Please put up more of these 😀