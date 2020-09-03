15 Questions That Will Remind You To Love Who You Are – Personal Development – Mind Movies

Want to know how to live your best life now? Well, you’re in luck! In this video, I explain how a little self awareness can create a lot of self love. The truth is, once you know how to love yourself it’s much easier to stay on track with your personal goals. So, if you’re ready to go deep in retrospection and hold yourself accountable, during this video, you’ll discover 15 thought-provoking questions you need to ask yourself to improve your self love. Watch the video to get started now!
Hi! I’m Natalie Ledwell, personal development teacher, bestselling author and co-founder of Mind Movies. Here, you’ll find powerful Law of Attraction tools, visualization techniques, guided meditations, and the best self-improvement tips to help you manifest your best life.
Questions to Interspect Yourself 🌈
🌱Did I Wake Up feeling happy?
🌼What do I want to accomplish this day?
🌠What am I Grateful for?
💫Am I taking Inspired action on a current goal?
🌹What brings me Peace?
🌺Am I living life on purpose or on Autopilot?
🌞Am I becoming the person I want to be?
⚡Was I productive Today?
🌟Was I inspired by something or someone recently?
🔥How would I describe my mood at the end of the day?
🏵️Do I consider myself worthy of love?
🌻When was the last time I treated myself?
🍁Do I feel happy after spending time with people closest to me?
💮Am I able to confidently saying ‘”No” When something doesn’t serve me?
🌸Do I prefer alone time or hanging with others?
